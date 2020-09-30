Redken

Extreme Length Shampoo With Biotin

$22.50

Redken Extreme Length Shampoo with Biotin helps hair growth by strengthening damaged hair to grow longer and stronger. Extreme Length Shampoo helps hair growth by preventing breakage so your hair can keep growing longer. -Reduce breakage by 81% when using the full Extreme Length system (shampoo, conditioner & treatment) -Formulated with biotin -Gently cleanses -Helps promote strong hair