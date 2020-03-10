Honest Beauty

Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer

$16.99

2-in-1 primer and mascara works together for lush length, volume and definition A genius primer coats lashes to create an even base and intensify color Rich mascara lays down smoothly for dramatic length and sky-high lift Specially molded bristles pick up every lash for expert definition MADE WITHOUT: Parabens, Paraffins, Silicones, Mineral Oil, Synthetic Fragrances Cruelty Free Dermatologist & Ophthalmologist Tested Packaging May Vary Things we love: multitasking makeup and lush, lifted lashes made easier. The long-lasting formulas of our 2-in-1 dual-ended mascara and lash primer work together to boost lash length, volume and definition. Use the lash primer first to create an even base and enhance the mascara's lash-lengthening performance, then follow with a coat of rich and smooth mascara to build extreme length and sky-high lift. The specially molded bristles of the mascara wand pick up and separate every last lash for dramatic definition without clumping. Avoid direct contact with eyes. If contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. In case of irritation, discontinue use and consult your doctor.