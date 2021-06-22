Redken

Extreme Anti-snap Anti-breakage Leave-in Treatment

$25.00 $16.25

Product Description Redken Extreme Anti-Snap leave in conditioner gently smoothes the hair cuticle to help prevent hair breakage and fortify damaged hair. Anti-Snap is formulated with Redken's Strength Complex and acts as a deep conditioner, reducing friction from brushing and preventing further damage, leaving hair healthy, shiny and resilient. 75% reduction in breakage with a system of Extreme Shampoo, Conditioner and Anti-Snap. Brand Story Trusted by over 1 million hair stylists, Redken is the #1 professional brand in North America. Powered by science, Redken creates products with the highest quality ingredients, for every hair type and texture and every hair need.