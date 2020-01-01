Ciate London

Extraordinary Foundation

£28.00



Introducing our first ever foundation! Long-lasting with a weightless, second skin finish, Extraordinary Foundation gives a medium coverage glow whilst blurring pores and imperfections. This versatile, buildable formula can be buffed into the skin for sheer finish, applied just where needed or layered all over for a fuller coverage. At 50ml, Extraordinary Foundation is 66% larger than the average foundation size, plus the soft tube means it’s great for travel! Botanical extracts such as Mimosa and Arctic Rose that help to instantly lift and energize skin leaving it soft and radiant, plus hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisturising squalene and oil-controlling bamboo extract for smooth wear.