Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
L'Oreal Paris
Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo
$3.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Need a few alternatives?
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave In Conditioner
$11.99
from
Target
BUY
Botanika Beauty
The Protector
$10.99
from
Botanika Beauty
BUY
Bomba Curls
Dominican Forbidden Oil
$18.00
from
Bomba Curls
BUY
Dr Locs
Yasin Shampoo (16oz)
$26.50
from
Dr Locs
BUY
More from L’Oreal Paris
L'Oreal Paris
Skin Paradise Tinted Water-cream Medium
£10.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
Sulfate Free Scalp Care + Detox Scrub
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo
$3.49
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave In Conditioner
$11.99
from
Target
BUY
Botanika Beauty
The Protector
$10.99
from
Botanika Beauty
BUY
Bomba Curls
Dominican Forbidden Oil
$18.00
from
Bomba Curls
BUY
Dr Locs
Yasin Shampoo (16oz)
$26.50
from
Dr Locs
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted