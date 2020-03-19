mDesign

Extra Wide Dresser Storage Tower

5 DRAWER CHEST: Features 5 removable drawers; Use in or out of the closet and keep clutter under control by storing all of your clothing and accessories in one convenient place; Store and organize workout gear, leggings, yoga pants, sweaters, linens and more; The vertical design fits easily in many locations throughout the home; Use as a nightstand and keep your alarm clock, journal, glasses close at hand; Mix & match with other mDesign storage organizers for endless organizational possibilities STYLISH SMART STORAGE: This furniture stand boasts a slim, light weight design to easily fit into smaller spaces while still providing plenty of storage space; Wood top provides a hard surface to place lamps, books, decor, and more; The generously sized removable drawers have an easy pull handle to make opening and closing simple; Plastic feet will not scratch flooring, and they are adjustable for uneven surfaces FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: Create coordinated organization in any room of the house; Great for children, tweens and adults; Use anywhere you want to add a little style to your organizational needs; This easy-to-use chest of drawers can be used in multiple rooms throughout the home; Great for closets, bedrooms, nurseries, playrooms, entryways and more; Ideal for small spaces such as apartments, condos, and dorm rooms QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of breathable non-woven synthetic fabric; Strong steel frame and durable MDF wood top; Plastic feet protect floors; Hardware is included for hassle-free installation; Easy Care - wipe clean with a damp cloth and allow to air dry THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Measures 11.4" x 39.4" x 21.7" high