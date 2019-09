RIO Brands

Extra Wide Backpack Beach Chair

Give yourself some extra relaxation in the Rio Extra Wide Backpack Beach Chair. This sturdy aluminum-framed chair is full of extras. An extra wide seat offers sublime comfort, a padded headrest makes laying back all the easier, a drink holder keeps chilled beverages at hand, and two adjustable padded straps make transporting this chair a breeze. Folds into four different positions for varying comfort. Extra, extra read all about it -- while you're sitting in this chair.