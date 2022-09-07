Durex

Extra Thin Bubblegum Flavored Condoms (10 Count)

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

In addition to a sensual bubblegum flavour, Durex bubblegum condoms are lubricated to provide a better experience. The condoms are straight walled and teat ended for better fit. Each Durex condom is dermatologically tested to ensure strength and a high level of protection. FLAVOURED: Sensually flavoured with bubblegum flavour, making it ideal for oral sex DISCREET DELIVERY: Condom box delivered in discreet packaging with no indication of parcel contents LUBRICATED AND STRAIGHT WALLED CONDOMS: Transparent, lubricated condoms shaped with a straight wall and teat end to provide a better fit during sex SIZE: All condoms have a length of 180mm and a width of 53mm We aim to show you accurate product information. Manufacturers, suppliers and others provide what you see here, and we have not verified it.