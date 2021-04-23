Icy Hot

Extra Strength Medicated Pain Relief Patch(5 Patches)

$8.31 $5.58

Health Care Analgesics-Pain Relief pain-relief-rubs 3-1/8 x 4-5/8 inch. Arm, Neck, Leg and Small Areas. Menthol 5%. Icy to dull the pain. Hot to relax it away. Pain relieving ointment on a breathable adhesive pad. Made in Japan. Get aches and pains under control with easy-to-use Icy Hot Extra Strength Pain Relieving Patches. These small pain patches stop pain at the source and can be worn for up to eight hours. Best of all, these medicated pain patches create no mess. Use Icy Hot Pain Relieving Patches to help temporarily relieve minor pain associated with simple backache, muscle strains, arthritis and bruises. Each box contains five small pain patches for neck pain, arm pain, leg pain and other small areas.