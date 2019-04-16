OGX

Extra Strength Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner

Wishes can come true with this Tahitian inspired extra strength reviving conditioner. Help transform dry course hair into princess perfection with this ultra-rich blend of Coconut Oil, Vanilla Bean extract and essence of Tiare – a tropical flower from Tahiti. We all love a happy hair ending and this intense miracle of a conditioner will help to detangle and soften leaving your hair full of shine and bounce. • Damage remedy conditioner for dry damaged chemically treated hair• Helps detangle, calm frizz and smooth flyaways• Leaves hair feeling silky smooth and full of bounce and shine• With Coconut oil, essence of Tiare and Vanilla Bean extract • Sulphate free surfactant hair care system