Our maximum strength essential oils, combined with healing mineral salts, to revive your tired muscles. What’s in it?/Key Ingredients Arnica – Known to help with bruising, sprains Peppermint – Soothes skin, and can help reduce inflammation. Juniper – Known to reduce swelling, provide a soothing sensation Dead Sea Salt – Relaxes muscle cramps, relieves soreness Pink Himalayan Salt – Increases hydration, Extracts toxins Epsom Salt – Reduces swelling, Relieves pain Cannabis – Enhances all active ingredients Total Cannabinoids 50MG Hemp-derived CBD (Cannabidiol) What should I expect? Aroma: minty, fresh Product texture: hydrating dissolvable salt Skin feel: soft, revived What is it? Extra strength, fast-acting, ache- and pain-relieving bath soak formulated with healing essential oils and plant extracts. What does it do? Our Extra Strength formula provides even more powerful relief from chronic conditions like arthritis, migraines, and carpal tunnel as well as short-term setbacks like strains, sprains, cramps, bruises, and sun and wind burn. Soothing and invigorating, perfect for sore muscles, and swollen joints. What sets it apart? Our Extra Strength product line packs double the active ingredients of our original Relieving line to give you the most rapid rebound possible. We use only food-grade essential oils. No parabens, no waxes, non-GMO, vegan, non-psychoactive, never tested on animals.