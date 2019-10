Tsubaki

Extra Moist Shampoo

$16.49

Shiseido Tsubaki is one of the most popular Japanese hair care brands around the world. It is known for its high quality oils, tsubaki flowers are rich in oleic and linoleic acid, which are readily absorbed by skin and hair. TSUBAKI Extra Moist help create rich moist, smooth and soft texture on hair. In particular, it will do wonders for dry and flat hair. With the Extra Moist Set it will result silky smooth hair.