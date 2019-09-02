Wander Beauty

Extra Mileage™ Hair Refresher

Our innovative hair refresher instantly absorbs excess oil and delivers natural looking texture with fine silica powder. This revolutionary, non-aerosol liquid evaporates quickly after being spritzed, leaving hair full of volume without feeling damp. The naturally derived lavender scent leaves hair fresh and clean. Panthenol and calendula flower extract help improve the look of hair elasticity and the overall health of hair follicles to protect hair from breakage. Vitamin E and aloe leaf extract are known to promote healthier, thicker feeling hair. Extra Mileage™ Hair Refresher restores the bounce, fullness and volume that is lost due to excess oil. This dry shampoo alternative is suitable for all hair types and does not leave a chalky residue. Travel-friendly and perfect for touch ups on-the-go.