GooBloo

Extra Large Woven Juste Basket

$59.99

PRACTICAL MULTI PURPOSE BLANKET BASKETS TO SETTLE BOTH STORAGE AND STYLE: Extra-large storage baskets made of natural jute for endless storing options. For towels in the bathroom, a toy basket in the playroom. Use for sofa throws or as a blanket holder in the living room. Store bed pillows, throw pillows, firewood, crafts, dog toys. A nice basket for your guest room, or a convenient shoe basket at the entryway. For anything you need stored! STYLISH BASKETS WITH HANDLES FOR EVERYDAY USE: For those who appreciate natural fibers and handcrafted work. These braided jute baskets add warmth and texture to any room while making it clutter free. The neutral colors and natural fibers compliment any home decor whether it is rustic, minimalist, boho, farmhouse or modern. These cute baskets are the perfect fit. A big basket lovely enough to keep in plain sight. 100% HANDMADE: These beautiful hampers have been 100% hand-woven by talented women in Bangladesh, combining traditional weaving styles with contemporary designs, and only using natural fibers. This makes our weave baskets 100% sustainable and absolutely unique. STURDY yet SOFT: Does not snag clothes or delicate items you placed inside making them a perfect clothes hamper, nursery hamper, toys storage or a nice blanket holder in the living room. REINFORCED STICHED-IN HANDLES make our baskets highly portable, heavy duty and versatile. Ideal for carrying heavy loads around the house. CARE FOR YOUR BAKSET: *NATURAL and RELAXED LOOK– NOT RIGID – Flexible and foldable baskets. If your basket loses shape, spray it with water, gently reshape and allow to dry (in the shade) – KEEP OUT OF DIRECT SUNLIGHT. Due to the handcrafted and natural nature of these cute hampers, sizes and colors may slightly vary.