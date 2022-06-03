Mannice

Extra Large Watermelon Slicer

$49.99

🍉REFERENCE SIZE:Diameter: 11inch/28cm,Height with grip:2.4inch/6cm. The large size is big enough for almost every watermelon! No need to worrying the size issue.Not only it can cut fruit but also bread,pie,pizza,and many kinds of vegetables! 🍎SAVE YOUR TIME: Use the tools to significantly reduce time to slice your next watermelon. Cut watermelon, melons and large fruit into even slices in seconds! They can easily be taken with you to picnics, family outings and other social events. 🍞PERFECT SLICES WITH COMFORT : It's comfortable, lightweight, dishwasher-safe and has a non-slip grip. The watermelon slicer and cutter is designed so that you can cut the perfectly sized & shaped slices of watermelon and melon every time! 🍅MUTI-USES:Designed for slicing watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple,lemon,orange,pear and more.These melon tools make it that much easier to get into a daily habit of fruit servings for you and your family 🍈USING METHODS & 1 YEAR WARRANTY: Cut the both ends of your melon before attempting to cut it,as once the watermelon cracked it will cut much easier.Then you will simply get the slices.1 YEAR WARRANTY：When you receive our extra large watermelon slicer,if you are not satisfied,within 12 months, for any issue or concerns, you can contact us directly by CLICKING OUT STORE NAME TO CONTACT US and ask a free replacement or full refund. We wouldn't let you suffer any loss!