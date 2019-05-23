Set up dimension: 78.7"L X 47.2"W X 51.2"H, more spacious for a family of 3 to 4. 【Convenient Design】: Pops up and take down in seconds. 2 side mesh windows with flaps and 2 zipper doors for good ventilation and a little privacy – use it as a changing room. Detachable floor allows the children playing sand while kept shielded from the sun/wind. 【50+ UV Protection】: Silver-coating fabric around the full coverage to ensure the coverage area of Anti-UV effects. 【Wind Resistant】: Provided sand pockets, extra long stakes and wind resistance cords work together to secure the tent in place under windy conditions. 【Online Instructions available】:We send the YouTube video of folding this beach tent back to every customer.