Extra-large 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer

360 DEGREE ROTATION:The makeup organizer is designed in reinforced base with rotating smoothly and silently function.It can help you to easily access your all cosmetics. 7 ADJUSTABLE LAYER:The rotating makeup organizer has 7 different layer,which you can can put the tray at different height to accommodate all your different types of cosmetics and accessories.Non-slip bottom keeps skincare organizers more stable and top plate design makes it easier to place slender nail polish and others. 2x EXTRA LARGE CAPACITY & DURABLE : Our size is 13.5" x 11" x 11" (H*L*W), other regular is 11" x 9" x 9" (H*L*W), which holds at least 63PCS skincare products and other accessories including lipsticks, nail polish, eyeliner,makeup brushes, perfumes and more cosmetics. ONE MAKEUP ORGANIZER IS NOUGH for ALL COMESTICS!! The cosmetics organizer is made of durable acrylic, other type is plastic and has large capacity to help you organize all your messy cosmetics. EASY TO INSTALL & WASH: The makeup storage organizer is easy to assemble and disassemble with attached clear simple user manual.It is also convenient to clean because of removable design and washable material. WIDE USES:The acrylic makeup organizers and storage is great for your bathroom, bedroom, dressing room, toilet, countertop and desk.Great gift idea for Christmas, New Year, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, birthdays, and many other holidays.