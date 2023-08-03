Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Baggy Wide-leg Non-stretch Jeans
$44.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Old Navy
Need a few alternatives?
Rolla's
Sailor Jeans
BUY
$149.00
Free People
Pilcro
High-rise Wide-leg Trouser Jeans
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
BDG
Rih Extreme Baggy Mid-rise Jean
BUY
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Bershka
Slouchy Dad Jeans
BUY
$45.90
ASOS
More from Old Navy
Old Navy
Powersoft Fit & Flare Shelf-bra Support Cutout-waist
BUY
$40.00
$59.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Baggy Wide-leg Non-stretch Jeans
BUY
$44.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Powersoft Skort
BUY
$34.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Oversized Poplin Boyfriend Shirt
BUY
$39.99
Old Navy
More from Jeans
Rolla's
Sailor Jeans
BUY
$149.00
Free People
Pilcro
High-rise Wide-leg Trouser Jeans
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
BDG
Rih Extreme Baggy Mid-rise Jean
BUY
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Bershka
Slouchy Dad Jeans
BUY
$45.90
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted