e.l.f. Cosmetics

Extra Guac Sponge Set

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At e.l.f. Cosmetics

What is it: A limited-edition 2-piece makeup sponge set for flawless makeup application Why we love: 2-piece, multi-use face sponge set Avocado shape helps you apply & blend makeup flawlessly Mini pit is perfect for concealing hard-to-reach places Can be used with wet or dry product Limited quantities available. Limit of 2 per order. It’s the e.l.f. x Chipotle collection you didn’t know you were craving. Customize your makeup looks the same way you customize your go-to Chipotle order. Guac is extra—and so are you! This limited-edition 2-piece sponge set looks just like an avocado and is just the “extra” tool you need for flawless makeup application. The avocado’s round and angled sides hug the curves of your face for smooth and effortless blending, while the mini pit is perfect for concealing imperfections in hard-to-reach places. All e.l.f. products are cruelty free and vegan. #82332