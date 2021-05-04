Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Extra Glaze
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Innbeauty Project
EXTRA GLAZE
Need a few alternatives?
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Diamond Lip Gloss
BUY
$20.00
Ulta
Maybelline
Lifter Gloss With Hyaluronic Acid
BUY
$8.99
Ulta
NYX Professional Makeup
Shine Loud Vegan High Shine Long-lasting Liquid Lipstick
BUY
C$12.32
C$14.49
Shoppers Drug Mart
Maybelline
Lifter Gloss With Hyaluronic Acid
BUY
C$9.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
More from INNBEAUTY PROJECT
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Slushy Serum Crush
BUY
$28.00
Innbeauty Project
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Pimple Paste
BUY
$15.00
Innbeauty Project
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Foam Around Clarifying Cleanser
BUY
$18.00
Innbeauty Project
INNBEAUTY PROJECT
Down To Tone
BUY
$22.00
Innbeauty Project
More from Makeup
Joey Healy
High Rise
BUY
C$30.75
C$36.90
Joey Healy
Joey Healy
Brow Structure Clear Set
BUY
C$30.75
Joey Healy
Joey Healy
Brow Renovation Serum
BUY
£89.91
Joey Healy
Joey Healy
Brow Architect Stylo
BUY
£20.86
Joey Healy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted