Cushion Lab

Extra Dense Lumbar Pillow – Patented Ergonomic Multi-region Firm Back Support

$32.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Extra Dense Premium Memory Foam ✔ DESIGNED BY PHYSICAL THERAPIST FOR BACK PAIN RELIEF: Specially contoured to fit organically to relieve lower back pressure for office workers, drivers, or anyone who sit for long hours & experience back pain. ✔ PATENTED MULTI-REGION BACK SUPPORT TO OPTIMIZE SITTING POSTURE: Our pillow provides firm sectional lower, mid, & upper mid-back support to jointly keep your back & spine in ideal posture, reducing strain on your back muscles. ✔ ALL DAY SUPPORT WITH PROPRIETARY HYPERFOAM™: Made with Hyperfoam, our extra dense, dynamically rebounding, proprietary memory foam for all-day support. ✔ BREATHABLE COVER WITH ADJUSTABLE STRAP: Made with breathable, hard-wearing polyester rayon, our cover is removable & washable for lasting usage. Adjustable strap helps strap down the pillow or doubles as a luggage strap. ✔ ENJOY BACK PAIN RELIEF ANYWHERE, RISK-FREE: Enjoy better back support & maximum back pain relief for your office computer chair, car or airplane seats, bed, sofa & couch. If not satisfied, hassle-free full refund.