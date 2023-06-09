Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Paula's Choice
Extra Care Non-greasy Sunscreen Spf 50
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Paula's Choice
Need a few alternatives?
Supergoop!
Glowscreen Spf 40 Sunscreen With Hyaluronic Acid
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
CeraVe
Am Facial Moisturizing Lotion Spf 30
BUY
$13.86
Amazon
Clinique
Broad Spectrum Spf 30 Sunscreen Oil-free Face Cream
BUY
$30.00
Clinique
Byoma
Gel Face Moisturizer Spf 30
BUY
$18.99
Target
More from Paula’s Choice
Paula's Choice
Ceramide-enriched Firming Eye Cream
BUY
$72.00
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant
BUY
£28.90
£34.00
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant
BUY
£28.90
£34.00
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice
Clear Ultra-light Daily Hydrating Face Sunscreen Spf 30+
BUY
$37.00
Sephora
More from Skin Care
Supergoop!
Glowscreen Spf 40 Sunscreen With Hyaluronic Acid
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
CeraVe
Am Facial Moisturizing Lotion Spf 30
BUY
$13.86
Amazon
Clinique
Broad Spectrum Spf 30 Sunscreen Oil-free Face Cream
BUY
$30.00
Clinique
Byoma
Gel Face Moisturizer Spf 30
BUY
$18.99
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted