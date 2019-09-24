$70.00 $59.50

What it is: A conditioning cleanser with a uniquely rich feel that removes all traces of makeup and impurities quickly and completely.Who it's for: It's suitable for all skin types, except oily.Why it's different: It leaves skin with a smooth, cushiony finish and feeling instantly refreshed thanks to its bright citrus scent. The secret to this cleanser’s moisturizing power lies in its blend of glycerin and olive oil to remove makeup, dirt and debris while attracting and bonding moisture to skin. Orange oil leaves skin refreshed and lightly scented while sunflower glycerides smooth and condition skin.How to use: Warm a small amount in the palm of hands, then apply directly to dry skin. Gently wash off with water or a damp face cloth.Pro tips: Perfect makeup starts with smooth, healthy, glowing skin. In addition to helping skin look fresher and more vibrant instantly, Bobbi Brown skin care products work like a pre-makeup primer. The skin’s condition changes on a daily basis due to factors like stress, diet and sleep. It’s important to continuously look at the skin to see what it needs. You can also create options in your skin care routine by layering moisturizer.

