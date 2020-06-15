Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Alexander McQueen
Extended Sole Sneakers
$575.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Instantly recognizable by their exaggerated sole, ... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen
Ribbed Knit Midi Dress
£2340.00
£1638.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
Alexander McQueen
White & Green Platform Sneakers
$790.00
$529.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Alexander McQueen
Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf
£375.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Alexander McQueen
Ribbed Knit Midi Dress
£2340.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted