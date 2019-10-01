Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Plus
Jeans
Reformation
Extended Sizes Serene High Skinny Jeans
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Do your ass a favor. This is a high rise, tight fitting stretch jean with a skinny leg and finished hem. The Serena is fitted throughout with just the right amount of stretch.
