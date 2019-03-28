Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Reformation

Extended Sizes Liza High Straight

$98.00
At Reformation
Now also available in sizes 14-24. This is a high rise, stretch jean with a straight leg and finished hem. The Liza is fitted throughout the hip and butt with an easy fitting leg.
Featured in 1 story
Reformation's Plus Size Collection Is Here To Stay
by Eliza Huber