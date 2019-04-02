Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Mara Hoffman

Extended Sizes Francesca Dress

$595.00
At Mara Hoffman
Francesca midi wrap dress in poppy. Long attached belt. Deep v-neck. Full 3/4 length sleeves. Bodice lined. 100% Hemp Fabric does not provide stretch Dry clean only Learn more about Our Approach
Featured in 2 stories
How Poofy Dresses Became Fall's Go-To Silhouette
by Eliza Huber
20 Dresses For Your Next Travel Day
by Eliza Huber