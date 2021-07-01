United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Mara Hoffman
Extended Laura Dress
$495.00
At Mara Hoffman
Made in India Fabric: 100% Lenzing™ Modal TENCEL™ Modal is a brand of soft rayon made from Beechwood trees, grown mainly in Austria. As Beechwood trees grow, they naturally breed, eliminating the need for artificial irrigation and planting, thus resulting in a self-sustainable forest. The TENCEL™ Modal production process also recycles 95% of the production materials back into its manufacturing system.