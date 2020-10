Mara Hoffman

Extended Elisabetta Dress

$495.00 $198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mara Hoffman

Column dress with subtle shoulder puffs, bound boat neckline, and rear button keyhole closure. Raglan shoulders with outseam sleeve detail, clean-finish double-button sleeve cuffs, and top-applied binding throughout;. Straight, easy fit, cropped at high ankle. Made from 100% organic cotton woven. FINAL SALE