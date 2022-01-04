YIMICOO

Extendable Back Scratcher, 6-pack

OHFUN BACK SCRATCHER - The best back scratcher & massagers, you'll find, Stainless steel back scratcher with telescoping handle, （8"） retracted, （27"） fully extended, handle is （4.2"） WHY CHOOSE IT - Almost no one reaches the back or anywhere else, such as bursitis, arthritis, your elbows, shoulders or back. Our retractable back scraper helps you reach hard-to-reach places. It can help you eliminate the pressure, anxiety, and boredom. It is a useful yet super fun gadget. STURDY MATERIAL - Back scratcher claw is made from 100% stainless steel - metal that will never rust, bend, break, or deteriorate with age. The handle is built from soft rubber and fits perfectly in your hand. CONVENIENT SIZE - Easily fits into a pocket or purse. The small size of these collapsible back scratchers means you can take them with you anywhere, Perfect for storage or travel. 100% MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE - Your purchase is backed by a 100% money-back guarantee within 1 year warranty. It's always frustrating, having that itch you're dying to scratch at places not accessible with your non-acrobatic, ordinary flexibility. With the OHFUN Claw Back Scratcher, you can scratch that relentless itch to your heart's content. ★Perfect for storage and travel, can extend to nearly 27" to give you instant relief anywhere you need it ,so convenient.When you don't need it, you can retract it down to 8". World's best back scratcher. ★This portable back scratcher is made of stainless steel and polished to a smooth finish. Will never rust, bend, break, or deteriorate with age. ★As a gift for yourself or your whole family, all can enjoy the convenience of this portable product. Keeps you cool and comfortable. ★6-Pack: You can share with parents, relatives, friends, colleagues, neighbor. You also can put it in your room, living room, study room, car, bag when anytime and anywhere you want to scratch your itch. 100% MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE - Your purchase is backed by a 100% money-back guarantee!