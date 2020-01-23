Scionse

Tame static hair! - ExStatyk is an aqueous anti-static mist that prevents static and fly-aways. Anti-Static - Neutralizes and calms statically charged hair by evenly distributing ionic charges. Hypoallergenic -Water based formula is free from fragrance, parabens, gluten, nuts, and soy. Fragrance Free – no synthetic fragrances, no natural fragrances – completely odor/scent free. Sulfate Free – No sulfates/SLS, safe for colored hair. Tame static hair! ExStatyk is an aqueous anti-static mist that prevents fly-aways. It neutralizes and calms statically charged hair by evenly distributing ionic charges. ExStatyk conditions and hydrates, protecting hair in dry static environments. Hypoallergenic water based formula is fragrance free, paraben free, and does not contain silicones or drying alcohols. ABOUT SCIONSE Scionse formulates, manufactures and markets premium hair, cosmetic, and skincare products using the highest quality ingredients from reliable and conscientious sources. Our products are developed entirely based on client input to fulfill needs not met by existing offerings. Our Holistic Sensory Approach assigns equal weight to the sensory parameters of aesthetics/appearance, feel/texture, and scent. Scionse is unique in that we formulate our products to be fragrance-free.