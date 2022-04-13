Essie

Expressie Quick-dry Nail Polish

$10.49

At Target

Specifications Capacity (Volume): .33 fl oz (US) Color Finish: Satin Color Palette: Medium Tones Beauty Purpose: Nail Care Net weight: .33 fl oz (US) TCIN: 76486034 UPC: 095008039572 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-3997 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description essie expressie 340 Air Dry (Slate Blue) Quick-Dry Nail Polish - 0.33 fl oz to use: angle brush down on clean nail bed; apply two coats of any expressie color using dominant hand. flip and angle brush down using non dominant hand. apply two coats of color. let dry for about a minute. expressie is the only quick dry nail polish worthy enough to carry the essie name. expressie dries in about a minute so you can grab, try and apply on-the-fly. our first-ever angled brush allows for easy application with both hands. a wide range of unconventional shades to express yourself in every moment. 8-free, vegan formula: does not contain animal derived ingredients. America’s nail salon expert since 1981, essie connects the world through color and its infinite storytelling possibilities. essie is synonymous with salon quality formulas, impeccable colors and whimsical names that make life more colorful. taking inspiration from airport runways to fashion runways around the world, this must have nail brand has been offering highly anticipated color collections that drive trends season after season. it’s why essie has long been the go-to nail brand for celebrities, beauty professionals, fashion icons and the color obsessed. a leader in nail luxury, essie is committed to high quality and safety standards with an award-winning line of nail polishes and nail care products. since its introduction by namesake Essie Weingarten, essie has created thousands of shades worth obsessing over and sparked #essielove throughout the world. Caution: keep from heat or flame