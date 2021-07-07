Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Express
Express Lace Trim Cami
$48.00
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Express
Express Lace Trim Cami
Need a few alternatives?
Stella McCartney
Blue Elaina Paneled Striped Cotton-poplin Shirt
BUY
$278.00
$695.00
Net-A-Porter
Paris Georgia
Sateen Shirt
BUY
C$574.66
Revolve
Princess Polly
Rhys Top
BUY
C$45.00
Princess Polly
I.Am.Gia.
Kaia Top
BUY
C$62.00
I.Am.Gia.
More from Express
Express
Super High Waist Straight Leg Jean
BUY
$80.00
Express
Express
High Waisted Asymmetric Wrap Straight Jeans
BUY
$80.00
Express
Express
Ribbed Long Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress
BUY
$58.80
$98.00
Express
Express
Super High Waisted White Slim Ankle Jeans
BUY
$79.90
Express
More from Tops
Stella McCartney
Blue Elaina Paneled Striped Cotton-poplin Shirt
BUY
$278.00
$695.00
Net-A-Porter
Paris Georgia
Sateen Shirt
BUY
C$574.66
Revolve
Princess Polly
Rhys Top
BUY
C$45.00
Princess Polly
I.Am.Gia.
Kaia Top
BUY
C$62.00
I.Am.Gia.
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted