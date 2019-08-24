Features
Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining.
Create Every Texture
Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups.
Pulse Feature
With the Pulse feature, layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
High-Performance Motor
The powerful 2.2 HP motor can handle even tough ingredients to create high-quality blends.
Easy Cleaning
With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix® machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds—no disassembly required.
What comes in the box
Motor Base
Low-Profile Tamper
Low-Profile 64-ounce Container
Cookbook