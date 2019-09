O-M Ceramic

Explorer Planter

$68.00 $57.99

Buy Now Review It

At ban.do

The first step to being a successful plant parent is giving that plant a good home. As far as planters go, it doesn’t get much better than this one from O-M Ceramic. It was handmade and painted so each one is one-of-a-kind and varies slightly in size, shape, and glaze. this planter (combined with some TLC) will keep those plants happy and healthy.