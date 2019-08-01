Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Sanctuary
Explorer Cropped Cargo Pants
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Cotton, spandex. Side slant, carpenter, and back button flap pockets. Cropped silhouette. Zip fly. Machine wash. Imported.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Chelsea28
Wide Leg Tweed Jumpsuit
$149.00
$98.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Michael Kors
Wool-cotton Pants In Graphite
$740.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
DETAILS
Merona
Doubleweave Barely Boot Pants
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Prince Of Wales Check Wide Leg Trousers
$84.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Sanctuary
DETAILS
Sanctuary
Sanctuary Oliver Plus Chambray Buttondown
$89.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Sanctuary
Sanctuary Oliver Plus Chambray Buttondown
$89.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Sanctuary
Rowen Drawstring Waist Military Jacket
$129.00
$85.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Sanctuary
Excursion Wide-leg Soft Pants
$129.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted