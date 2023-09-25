Apple

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$1399.00

Buy Now Review It

At Apple

Supertough The rugged 49-mm titanium case strikes a balance between weight, durability and corrosion resistance. With 100-metre water resistance¹² and IP6X dust resistance.¹⁹ Battery Life Take on almost anything with 36 hours of battery life on a single charge, up to 72 hours on Low Power Settings¹⁸ and up to 17 hours of full workout use in Low Power Mode with full heart rate and GPS.²⁰ GPS Performance Features a precision dual-frequency GPS system, which makes it the most accurate GPS in a sports watch in dense urban environments.²¹ Advanced Metrics See up to six lines of workout metrics including Power and Cadence in a single view. And try experiences like Heart Rate Zones, Custom Workouts and more.