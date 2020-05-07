Cricut

Get ready to experience an even faster and more intuitive cutting machine. Cricut's Explore Air 2's multiple cutting modes give you even more freedom to personalize the way you design and create. Whether you?re new to Cricut or a seasoned pro, this is the machine for you. It?s easy to use and compatible with all your cartridges and collections. The Cricut Explore Air 2 cuts over 100 materials up to 2x faster?from vinyl to cardstock--scores, and writes beautifully. Make personalized home décor, apparel, handmade cards, and much more in minutes. Design on the go on your laptop, iPad, or iPhone, and cut wirelessly via embedded Bluetooth.