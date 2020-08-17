Philips Sonicare

Expertclean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Provides expert level clean by removing up to 10 times more plaque vs a manual toothbrush Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you're brushing too hard Improve and maintain healthy brushing habits seamlessly with the automated Sonicare app progress report Personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 4 modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health and DeepClean+ Take your Philips Sonicare on the go with the charging travel case With Amazon Dash Replenishment, you can set up automatic deliveries so you never run out of brush heads again Everything you need for great oral health. Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 will guide you between dentist checkups and you will experience improved oral health with up to 10x more plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush. With a built-in pressure sensor and the smart sensor progress report, the power toothbrush has everything you need to guide you into better oral healthcare habits starting day one. The Premium brush heads clean effectively along the gumline where gum disease commonly starts out. Experience 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks. Personalize your brushing experience with 4 modes and 3 intensities and always know when to replace your brush head with the brush head replacement reminders. While on the go enjoy a user friendly charging travel case to always remain charged. Your healthier smile is just a day away.