Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
TRESemmé

Expert Selection Pre-styling Spray Repair & Protect 7

$6.79
At walgreens.com
Our professionals know it's not just heat you need to protect against before styling. This pre-styling spray not only protects against 7 different types of damage, it also makes hair easier to style, so your look falls perfect into place.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Heat Protectants For Healthy Hair
by Rachel Krause