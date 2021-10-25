Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
L'Oreal Paris
Expert Absolut Repair Gold Shampoo With Protein And Gold Quinoa
£27.00
£21.60
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Professional resurfacing shampoo which helps to reduce surface damage by up to 77%.
Need a few alternatives?
Coco & Eve
Super Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
£22.90
Cult Beauty
Chāmpo
Vata Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
£18.50
Chāmpo
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo
BUY
£17.20
£21.50
Cult Beauty
Olaplex
No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
BUY
C$38.00
Sephora
More from L’Oreal Paris
L'Oreal Paris
Anti-wrinkle + Firming Pro Retinol Night Cream
BUY
£12.99
Boots
L'Oreal Paris
Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
BUY
$14.99
$23.99
Amazon
promoted
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Mascara - 0.28 Fl Oz
BUY
$8.69
Target
promoted
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Original Waterproof Mascara - 970 Deep Viole
BUY
$8.69
Target
More from Hair Care
Coco & Eve
Super Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
£22.90
Cult Beauty
Chāmpo
Vata Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
£18.50
Chāmpo
L'Oreal Paris
Expert Absolut Repair Gold Shampoo
BUY
£21.60
£27.00
FeelUnique
Herbal Essences
Hello Hydration Hair Conditioner For Dry Hair
BUY
£2.00
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted