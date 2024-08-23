IGK

Expensive Clear Gloss Top Coat

$32.00 $27.20

Buy Now Review It

At IGK

3 Drop Weightless Serum Foundation works like magic for a truly transformative yet utterly natural effect. This innovative formula smooths and unifies the complexion, yet is as weightless and intuitively easy to apply as a serum. The remarkable medium-coverage formula imparts a softly diffused, subtly luminous finish. 3 Drop Weightless Serum Foundation is the first product to market in any category, including skincare, to contain the truly innovative and sustainable new active carotenoid ingredient: fermented phytoene. This is the first pure phytoene ever extracted, and this ingredient offers both remarkable short-term and long-term benefits. Clinical trials have shown it to protect against free radicals, brighten and smooth skin, enhance firmness and elasticity, and support the skin barrier among its many long-term benefits.