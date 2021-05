Sister Jane

Expectations Tiered Open Back Midi Dress

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rotaro

Before adding to cart, select the Duration and choose the Date you want your product to arrive. RRP £145 Style Notes: This ornate dress features a slightly dotted print, puffed sleeves, tiered skirt, exposed back with neck and lower back ties for an easy, adjustable fit Size & Fit: True to size Product Details: 100% polyester. Lining: 65% viscose, 35% cupro