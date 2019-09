Takenaka

Bento box from Takenaka made in Japan. Measures 6.8"W x 4.3"D x 4.2"H. Capacity is 39 fluid ounces. It is a bright lemon zest yellow. There are two levels and a plastic fork and band to hold the levels together are included. Can be used in microwave without lid for maximum of 2 minutes. Dishwasher safe, top rack recommended.