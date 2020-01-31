halinfer

Expandable Space Capsule Cat Backpack

TRANSPARENT BUBBLE FRONT + EXPANDABLE BACK. Increase your pet's visual space via front transparent hard shell, gives more room and play time inside by expandable back panel. The real ever bigger expandable cat backpacks. BREATHABLE SPACE CAPSULE CAT BACKPACK. Extra 9 vent holes around this carrier backpack and two side windows to perform great air circulation inside. Expanded back panel to be a giant tent bed for your furry friends to enjoy outdoor time with nature and sunshine well without feeling stuffiness in the backpac, the best ventilation ever. ECO-FRIENDLY AND NON-TOXIC PET-SAFE MATERIALS. Light weight and super wear-resistant shell perfectly against biting and scratching by pets. Entire backpack is less than 3 lbs only, suggest for cats from 1-12lbs and small dogs from 1-10lbs to leave enough room inside to turn around. Airline Approved. TWO CARRYING WAYS. Portable and Wearable shoulder pet carrying carrier backpack with adjustable chest buckle for travel and hiking outdoor activity, the real travel backpack for cats. This backpack for cats, great bookbag carrier for cat provides mask protection for your furry friends and adheres to Amazon's return policy.