The Better Homes Gardens Expandable Hose Shower Caddy is the perfect storage solution for any bath area with a removable shower hose. This shower caddy features four adjustable storage baskets that expand outward to accommodate a shower hose. The caddy adjusts to fit around the hose, and it has a built-in shower head holder. The caddy installs easily (hex wrench is included inside packaging) over standard shower heads and locks securely in place thanks to its exclusive Lock Top mechanism that prevents slipping and swaying. Large and inverted bottles are easily held on the caddy's shelves. Integrated storage is included to hold body poufs, washcloths, razors and more. Click here for installation instructions.