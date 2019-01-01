Organize It All

Expandable Bathtub Caddy

$10.30

Shower clutter is a thing of the past when you have the Organize It All 1754W-1 Expandable Bathtub Caddy. Conveniently expandable to hold all of your bath supplies, it can fit in tubs and showers of almost every size. Sturdily designed, it boasts a smooth chrome finish and can withstand extensive long-term use. With masterful designs using top-quality materials, Organize It All is dedicated to providing convenient and stylish storage solutions for every room in your home, believing that a well-organized environment is more enjoyable.