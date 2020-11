Cacao and Cardamom

Exotic Fruit Collection

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cacao and Cardamom

Love chocolate dipped strawberries? We're taking the flavor combinations of fruit and chocolate to the next level! Using Guava, Mango, Passionfruit, Tamarind, Blueberry, Lychee, and Pineapple--we've created an incredible fruit & chocolate selection for you to enjoy, or share...we won't judge you either way!