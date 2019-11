Unbound

Exotic Cancer X Unbound Nipple And Clit Clamp

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Unbound

The nipple and clitoris clamps will gently stimulate your most sensitive areas while the rose gold plated multi-chain design will keep you looking lux. Each clamp has clear silicone caps to ensure comfort. There is also a clasp that connects the clitoral clamp and chain to the top portion for folks without a clitoris or those who wish to simply wear this item on their nipples.