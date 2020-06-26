Ecco Sport

Exohike Low

$190.00

Perform on your next trail with the ECCO® Sport Exohike Low boot. Made from waterproof nubuck leather with a lace closure and padded tongue and collar. , Breathable linings and ECCO DriTan™ technology., Ultra-light PU PHORENE increases shock absorption and comfort., PROSOMA TPU heel cup wraps the heel to provide protective support and a snug fit in every step., Rugged rubber outsole adds excellent grip and durability in all weather conditions., Imported., Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8-8.5), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size., Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.